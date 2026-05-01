Crews work to repair large water main break impacting city of Saginaw after contractor incident, officials say

Crews are working to repair a water main break that has nearly surpassed the 24-hour mark and has impacted the entire city of Saginaw, officials said early Friday morning.

According to the city, at about 9 a.m. Thursday, a 16-inch water line at McLeroy Boulevard and Saginaw Boulevard was struck by a contractor.

Crews immediately responded to the scene. Drone footage captured cars working to navigate the area as the street began to flood, leading to road closures.

Officials said as a result of the break, the city is suffering from low water pressure, and some residents are without water.

Assistant Director of Public Works, Jarred Coursey, said crews were finding it difficult to isolate the break by tying off a line and warned residents that repairs may not be complete until well into Friday morning. Coursey suggested that residents store up some water, or that water pickup is available behind Saginaw City Hall at 333 W. McLeroy Boulevard.