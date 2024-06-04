Runner sexually assaulted at White Rock Lake Trail in Dallas

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is searching for a man who attacked a woman running at the White Rock Lake Trail in the middle of the day.

Police say the victim was running at the trail when she was attacked from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect around noon on Thursday, May 30.

DPD has created a composite sketch of the suspect to share with the public.

The suspect is described as a skinny white male, with a small belly, clean-cut red hair and a beard. He is approximately 5'5" and was last seen wearing a blue crew neck shirt. Police say he may have scratches on his face and body.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident, or anyone that sees someone matching the suspect description to call 911.

Dallas Police encourage the public to "practice good safety measures" including paying attention to surroundings, going out with another person and staying in well-lit areas at night.