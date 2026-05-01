Rowlett police officer, wife arrested in alleged assault of woman in Rockwall, authorities say

Rockwall police have arrested two people – including a Rowlett police officer – after a woman reported she was assaulted at a business last month, authorities said.

Marquale Pierson, 35 Rockwall County Detention Center

Marquale Dijon Pierson, a 35‑year‑old Rowlett police officer, and Samantha Gabrielle Pierson, also 35 and his wife, were taken into custody on charges of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the Rockwall Police Department.

Police said the female victim reported the early‑morning assault on April 19 at a business in the 2800 block of Ridge Road.

Gabrielle Pierson, 35 Rockwall County Detention Center

Both suspects were arrested Friday morning and booked into the Rockwall County Detention Center.

Rowlett police said the officer was placed on administrative leave once the investigation began, and an internal professional standards review is now underway.

No additional details were immediately released.

Investigation continues in case

The case remains under investigation by the Rockwall Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

CBS News Texas will update this story as more information becomes available.