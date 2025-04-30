Rodeo legend Roy "The Super Looper" Cooper dies in fire at Decatur home

A rodeo legend has died following a house fire Tuesday night in Wise County, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

PRORODEO Hall of Famer Roy Cooper, also known as "The Super Looper," was found dead inside his Decatur home. He was 69 years old.

Cooper's son, Tuf, confirmed the news on his official Facebook fan page.

"We're all in shock and at a loss for words from this tragedy at the moment," the post read in part.

Cooper exploded onto the rodeo scene in 1976, taking the title of Rookie of the Year, the PRCA said. He was named to the inaugural class of the PRORODEO Hall of Fame in 1979 in Colorado Springs.

According to the PRCA, Cooper took home seven individual event world championships, six in tie-down roping, one in steer roping and one all-around crown over the course of his career.