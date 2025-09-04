Preliminary hearing in Gateway Church founder Robert Morris criminal trial to take place Thursday morning

Robert Morris, the founder of Southlake-based Gateway Church, one of the nation's largest congregations, will be back in an Oklahoma courtroom Thursday morning, facing charges of sexually abusing a child in the 1980s.

Morris has entered a plea of not guilty.

Robert Morris appeared in court in Pawhuska, Oklahoma on May 9, 2025. CBS News Texas

The alleged abuse started in 1982 when the victim, Cindy Clemishire, was 12 years old and Morris was a traveling evangelist staying in Hominy, Oklahoma, with her family, according to the Oklahoma attorney general's office. The abuse allegedly continued for four years.

At Thursday's preliminary hearing, prosecutors must establish probable cause that a crime was committed, and that it was Morris who committed a crime. The case would then proceed to a trial.

Morris's attorney may argue on Thursday that the charges, five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child, be dismissed due to the statue of limitations.

Despite the decades that have passed, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who was Clemishire's former attorney, said the statue of limitations does not apply in this case because Morris never lived in Oklahoma.

Fallout from the Robert Morris case

The fallout from the Morris case extends beyond the criminal trial.

Clemishire and her father filed a civil lawsuit against Gateway Church, Morris, his wife and several current and former church leaders.

The suit alleges the defendants knew about Robert Morris' deceit, hid it and made millions of dollars from his "moral failures and rape of Plaintiff, Cindy Clemishire."

The church and Morris are also engaged in a legal dispute over how much money he is owed from his retirement account.

Earlier this year, Gateway Church laid off some staff members due to falling tithes in the wake of the Morris scandal. Last month, the church installed new lead pastor Danny Floyd, who promised to lead the Gateway with integrity.