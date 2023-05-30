Roads back open in Downtown Arlington after man hit by train

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Major streets in Downtown Arlington are back open following a police investigation into the death of a man who was hit by a train.

All railroad crossings from Davis Drive to Mesquite Street were shut down for over an hour Tuesday morning. The tracks run east to west through Downtown Arlington, so anyone trying to drive north or south was impacted.

Arlington Police have not released any more details about the incident earlier Tuesday that prompted the closure.