Watch CBS News
Local News

Roads back open in Downtown Arlington after man hit by train

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Road closures in Downtown Arlington after man hit by train
Road closures in Downtown Arlington after man hit by train 00:29

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Major streets in Downtown Arlington are back open following a police investigation into the death of a man who was hit by a train.

All railroad crossings from Davis Drive to Mesquite Street were shut down for over an hour Tuesday morning. The tracks run east to west through Downtown Arlington, so anyone trying to drive north or south was impacted.

Arlington Police have not released any more details about the incident earlier Tuesday that prompted the closure.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.