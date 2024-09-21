Richardson police release video from high-speed chase, shooting that ended in Dallas

NORTH TEXAS — Richardson Police Department released video from the chase that ended in a shooting on Monday.

The department said it started when officers tried to stop a car tied to a homicide in Kaufman County.

The suspect, later identified as 54-year-old, Donald Ingram, refused to pull over, racing through intersections, tight traffic and pedestrian crosswalks.

He led police to Dallas before opening fire from the moving car. A Richardson officer returned fire through his own windsheild.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop just off North Central Expressway. Three children, ages 17, 15 and 5, got out unharmed. Inside the vehicle, police found an adult woman shot multplie times by Ingram. Their relationship to each other and Ingram is unknown.

Richardson Police Chief Gary Tittle said Ingram died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers were hurt. As per Richardson Police Department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Dallas Police Department is leading the criminal investigation of the incident. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office is also conducting an investigation of this incident per normal protocols.