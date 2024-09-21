Watch CBS News
Local News

Richardson police release video from high-speed chase, shooting that ended in Dallas

By S.E. Jenkins, Julie Waldock

/ CBS Texas

Richardson police release video from high-speed chase, shooting that ended in Dallas
Richardson police release video from high-speed chase, shooting that ended in Dallas 01:12

NORTH TEXAS — Richardson Police Department released video from the chase that ended in a shooting on Monday.

The department said it started when officers tried to stop a car tied to a homicide in Kaufman County. 

The suspect, later identified as 54-year-old, Donald Ingram, refused to pull over, racing through intersections, tight traffic and pedestrian crosswalks. 

He led police to Dallas before opening fire from the moving car. A Richardson officer returned fire through his own windsheild.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop just off North Central Expressway. Three children, ages 17, 15 and 5, got out unharmed. Inside the vehicle, police found an adult woman shot multplie times by Ingram. Their relationship to each other and Ingram is unknown.  

Richardson Police Chief Gary Tittle said Ingram died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

No officers were hurt. As per Richardson Police Department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave. 

Dallas Police Department is leading the criminal investigation of the incident. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office is also conducting an investigation of this incident per normal protocols.  

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.