Richardson police chase ends in crash in Dallas

NORTH TEXAS — A Richardson police chase ended in Dallas Monday evening, Dallas police said.

The chase ended along the southbound service road of Central Expressway, just north of the High Five.

From the CBS News Texas chopped, apparent bullet holes can be seen in a Richardson police vehicle.

Dallas police are assisting. Dallas Fire-Rescue is also on the scene.

Just before 4 p.m., crews responded to a "Standby Assist Police" call, Dallas Fire-Rescue said, after reports of an incident involving a possible active shooter along the service road of I-75.

It is unknown if anyone was injured. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it has not transported anyone.

This is a developing story.