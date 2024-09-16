Watch CBS News
Local News

Richardson police chase ends in crash in Dallas

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Richardson police chase in Dallas
Richardson police chase in Dallas 00:43

NORTH TEXAS — A Richardson police chase ended in Dallas Monday evening, Dallas police said.

The chase ended along the southbound service road of Central Expressway, just north of the High Five.

screenshot-2024-09-16-161851.png

From the CBS News Texas chopped, apparent bullet holes can be seen in a Richardson police vehicle. 

Dallas police are assisting. Dallas Fire-Rescue is also on the scene.

Just before 4 p.m., crews responded to a "Standby Assist Police" call, Dallas Fire-Rescue said, after reports of an incident involving a possible active shooter along the service road of I-75. 

It is unknown if anyone was injured. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it has not transported anyone.

This is a developing story.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.