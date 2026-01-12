Videos show rows of body bags in Iran as anti-regime protests enter third week

Videos appearing to show rows of body bags of those killed in Iran have emerged as anti-regime protests across the Islamic Republic stretch into a third week.

CBS News partner network the BBC counted around 180 body bags in footage taken outside a morgue in Tehran alone. Other videos posted online show protesters taking to the street, shouting "death to the dictator" and openly calling for the end of the Islamic Republic. Some videos show Iranian forces responding to protesters with gunfire.

As of Monday, more than 600 people have been killed, according to the Iran Human Rights (IHR) organization, based in Norway. CBS News could not independently verify that number.

Footage of protests has surfaced despite the internet in Iran having been cut off since late last week, when Iranian authorities cut phone service and internet access in the capital during the protests, according to the internet monitoring organization NetBlocks. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday that internet service would be resumed in coordination with Iran's security services, though he offered no specific timeline.

Meanwhile, Iran is facing mounting pressure from President Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to intervene if Iran kills protesters. Two U.S. Defense Department officials told CBS News on Monday that the president has been briefed on options for military and covert tools inside Iran, including missiles, cyber and psychological operations.

"We're looking at it very seriously," Mr. Trump told reporters on Sunday, saying he spoke with Iranian leaders. "The military's looking at it and we're looking at some very strong options."

If the U.S. were to attack Iran, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed to retaliate. "We're ready to face you ... Come and see what will happen to American bases, ships and forces," Ghalibaf said Monday to a crowd of pro-government demonstrators.

Behind closed doors, Mr. Trump suggested the Iranian regime is seeking a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

"Iran wants to negotiate," he said Sunday. "We may meet with them."

The president's national security team will hold a meeting at the White House on Tuesday to discuss updated Iran options, according to several other sources familiar with the matter. It's unclear whether the president himself would be in attendance.