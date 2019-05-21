Reward Offered For Information About Missing Mother, Prisma Reyes

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The family of a missing mother from Mesquite is now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to resolution in the case.

Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes, 26, was reported missing in April. She never arrived to pick up her 6-year-old son from daycare. The last sign of Reyes is surveillance video outside a Dallas apartment complex where her Jeep Wrangler was found abandoned.

"The hope is with the video someone sees her clothing, sees her mannerisms. maybe they recognize her. Maybe they remember seeing her somewhere, and they'll reach out to us and identify the location of her whereabouts," said Lt. Stephen Biggs with the Mesquite Police Department after the video's release.

Prisma Reyes (credit: Reyes family)

Her stepfather, Daniel Fuchs, wants to spread the word about the reward in hopes of finding her.

Mesquite police said there's currently no new information regarding Reyes' case, but added they're actively working any and all leads as they come up.

Reyes is approximately 5'2" and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator D. Barrett at 972-216-6791.