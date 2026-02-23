Repair or rebuild? Dallas City Hall repairs could cost $1billion, experts warn

A newly released report says it could cost roughly $1 billion to fully renovate Dallas City Hall, setting off the first major public debate over the building's future.

The more than 1,000-page analysis, released Friday, outlines extensive repair needs for the 47-year-old landmark and the valuable downtown land it occupies.

More than 80 consultants found the building requires $329 million in urgent repairs. A full modernization could cost up to $1 billion.

"I was shocked to see the $1 billion number," said Sarah Crain with Preservation Dallas. "And I think all Dallas residents should be shocked by this number."

Crain also highlighted the potential cost of relocating city operations during renovations. Documents show moving City Hall for five years could cost between $133 million and $205 million.

"We are at this intersection where economics, real estate and history all collide," Crain said. "If it's $329 million to fix this building, but it's going to cost billions later to move out, then I think we have our answer there on what's most economically viable."

The report details additional projected costs, including $47 million for roof and exterior repairs, $9 million for interior upgrades, $211 million for HVAC and plumbing work, and more than $60 million for structural and garage repairs.

Experts also identified asbestos in many parts of the building, which could complicate renovations.

Finance Chair Chad West said council members need the full facts.

"We need to see the full financial picture to make an informed decision when the time comes," West said.

The debate comes as rumors circulate that the Dallas Mavericks could be interested in the land for a future arena, though no official proposal has been announced.

West said any decision will be based on fiscal responsibility.

"At the end of the day, we have a fiscal and fiduciary duty to our residents to look past emotions and past personal interests and choose a path forward that is fact-based and will give our city and downtown the best shot for a successful future," he said.

The committee spent nearly two hours in closed session discussing lease options and the property's value, followed by additional public discussion, followed by more than an hour of question and answer between councilmembers and experts.

The debate will continue next Monday at the Economic Development Committee meeting, where residents can weigh in. A decision could come as soon as next month.