Dallas Mavericks narrow search area for new arena

The Dallas Mavericks have narrowed their search for a new arena to two potential locations: downtown or the Valley View Center area in North Dallas. It's sparking a mix of excitement and concern among fans, city leaders, and local businesses as the team weighs its next move.

"I would hate losing an arena downtown," said Robert Resneder, a Mavs fan. "It brings so much vitality to the center of the city, but at the same time, I live in the suburb,s so if they were to move somewhere near the north side, I might kind of like that."

The chatter on the move has a lot of people talking.

"I'm kind of sad about it, I love Victory Park, I love having them here," said Burt Oliva.

His friend Tony Ruano echoed a similar sentiment.

"If they move this arena, it will be terrible," Ruano said.

Council member Chad West said no matter what site they decide on, this is a win for Dallas.

"That's the most exciting part of this whole situation, is that they are a Dallas team, they know that, and this is their home, and they're going to stay here," West said.

Dallas mayor pro-tem Jesse Moreno, who represents downtown, where the American Airlines Center currently sits, is pushing to keep the arena in his district. One of the potential sites is the land where City Hall currently sits, though the future of the building is still up in the air.

"Before anything is really evaluating City Hall, and the cost-benefit to stay at City Hall and rebuild, or to look at other options outside of City Hall, and so, that has not happened yet," Moreno said. "We are still waiting for the results of the assessment of the building itself and the possible economic impact if we decide to go somewhere else."

A move to Valley View would place the arena near Preston Road and Interstate 635, which Councilwoman Cara Mendolsohn, who oversees that area, said would also benefit southern Dallas.

"We will generate so much additional revenue for this city that we'll take the budgetary pressure off of things like libraries, will take the budgetary pressure off of our growing payments for the pension, for police, fire, for hiring more officers on our streets," she said.

Still, some worry that moving the arena out of downtown could hurt local businesses. The Mavericks' lease with the American Airlines Center is set to expire in 2031. A decision on a new location is expected by July 1.

"They're not focused on actually winning, they're focused on the financial aspect of it," Ruano said.

Some fans say a new arena should be the last of the team's priorities.

"I think the ownership is ruining our team, honestly, I do not want us to move," Oliva said.