Red Oak police investigating abuse allegations of former Oaks Church intern

Red Oak police are investigating a former Oaks Church intern amid newly revealed abuse allegations dating back at least 10 years.

In a January letter to Oaks Church members, pastors Chris and Cara Railey revealed that Tim Somers, a former youth ministry intern, disclosed to church leadership that he had inappropriate contact with at least one student in 2015 who attended Oaks Youth at the time the contact occurred.

Church leaders confirmed Somers was an intern from 2009-2011 and on staff from 2011-2013. In a Jan. 19 message to church members, Chris Railey said the reported incident was immediately reported to authorities.

"As a church and as leaders we have a sacred responsibility to fight for the wholeness of every individual, and that responsibility does not expire with time," said Chris Railey during Sunday services.

He said that the event did not happen on church property, or during a church event and that Somers passed background and reference checks and completed required training before serving in the role.

According to Oaks Church leaders, the claims range from inappropriate text messages to inappropriate contact between youth leaders and youth students.

Leaders also confirmed that additional former students have come forward to share their experiences during the same time period.

Due to the active investigation, no names of anyone else involved have been released.

"We're called to make sure every person who walks through these doors is safe, they're seen, they're valued, [and] they're protected," the pastor said. "Our hearts have been hurting for those who have carried this for so long, who may have felt they couldn't share their story until now for fear of maybe not being believed."

During the Jan. 19 sermon, the pastors also confirmed the termination of a long-standing staff member for a failure "to uphold the standards of care" of the church.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the department has not yet formally filed any charges.

"These are serious allegations that can or will impact a person's life for many years," he said in an email to CBS News Texas.

Wolf declined to discuss additional details of the case, or any charges being considered but indicated that the department is working diligently to confirm a timeline of events, the actual location of the alleged offense(s), and suspects.

He said that investigators would work to gather facts and statements that could lead to a "resolution of the allegations against several persons."

"We are doing what we need to do to seek justice for the victims, prosecute the offenders, and exonerate the innocent as may be the case," Wolf said.

Red Oak police said the department is scheduling meetings with people who have come forward with information about the case.