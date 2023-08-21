Watch CBS News
Red Flag Warnings continue for DFW area as storm heads for Gulf Coast

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Record heat blankets North Texas for third day in row
Record heat blankets North Texas for third day in row 01:21

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Another day, another record high today. That's three in a row.

We now are in the top 10 of most 100° in a year. Twenty of them (almost half) are days at 105° or higher. We are taking a break from records for a couple of days before back to breaking them by Thursday. Because of Harold, the humidity will be higher next two days. The Heat Index remains dangerous.

We are expecting Tropical Depression #9 to become Tropical Storm Harold overnight. It will hit in south Texas Tuesday morning bringing 45 mph winds and heavy rain. Tropical Storm advisories are in effect.

North Texas doesn't get the rain, just some clouds, higher humidity and gusty winds.

Because the winds will increase over North Texas due to the tropical system, a Red Flag Warning continues for North Texas.

While we wait to see if the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth decides on a Heat Advisory or a Heat Warning Tuesday, we know it'll be hot for the rest of the week. The impressive heat dome dominates the weather over most of the country.

Here is your 7-day forecast. Record highs are possible on Thursday and Friday. We might tie another one on Saturday. There is a chance the heat will reduce a little at the end of the period.  

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 5:44 PM

