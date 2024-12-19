Red Bird revitalization faces setback as Tom Thumb withdraws, developer remains optimistic

DALLAS – Even skeptics can admit: Dallas' Red Bird corridor is turning a corner.

"The new apartment complex, a medical center over here," said Louis Scott, a Starbucks treat in hand. Scott admitted to being one of the doubters in the community, having grown accustomed to broken promises. But he and others can see that the revitalization is real.

"We were just talking about the Chick-fil-A, we were talking about the Starbucks," said Lisa Hunt while waiting at the Bright Brigade Car Spa, one of the few businesses that didn't abandon the area during its decline. "So we're just proud, you know?"

Now Hunt and others in the community are asking why, as word spreads that plans for a new Tom Thumb store at Camp Wisdom and Westmoreland are being scrapped.

"I was excited for the Tom Thumb because I feel like the people in the community deserve some of the higher-end stores," said Hunt.

She grew up in Dallas visiting Red Bird Mall and was disappointed to see it decline. Watching the revitalization take root, she said, has been wonderful for the community. "So I just want to know what would be the reason at this stage to pull out."

The community celebrated last year when Dallas served up nearly $6 million in economic incentives to lure Tom Thumb to the area. Albertsons, Tom Thumb's parent company, notified the city earlier this month that they're backing out of the deal.

In response to our questions, the company released a statement calling the decision to not move forward with the Red Bird store "difficult," adding that the company "has committed to providing no-fee delivery to the ZIP codes in closest proximity to this location through nearby Tom Thumb locations and is in active discussions with stakeholders and community leaders on other ways we can support the community."

"Well, I join the community in being extremely disappointed," said Peter Brodsky. "And I hope that this doesn't erode the trust that we've been able to build with the community."

Brodsky owns The Shops at Red Bird and has led the revitalization efforts. Despite the setback, he is assuring the community that their vision for the area is still a priority. "We're going to bring a high-quality grocer to Red Bird. It is not going to be a Tom Thumb, but there are other high-quality grocers that we are already in conversations with to attract them to this area, where we think that they can do extremely well financially. This is not about persuading a company to engage in philanthropy. This is about persuading a company that coming to Red Bird is the commercially and financially smart move."

Brodsky said people in the area are already supporting high-end stores—he just wants them to have access to those stores without having to drive across town.

"It's about time," said Scott.