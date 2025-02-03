Watch CBS News
Local News

Record and near-record highs all week as winter takes a holiday in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Record-tying warmup hits DFW, cold front expected by weekend
Record-tying warmup hits DFW, cold front expected by weekend 02:55

NORTH TEXAS – We tied a record high today that had stood for 114 years.

download.png

For the rest of the week, spring-like days are ahead for us to enjoy. Expect more clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s, but 80s are expected to close the week.

download.png

Compare the temperatures this first week of February with the first week of May. It shows just how "out of season" we are.

download.png

You wouldn't expect temperatures like this to stick around. They won't. The transition back to winter will come from a very dramatic cold front Saturday night. One weekend, two seasons.

download.png

Next week is expected to be not only chilly but also with some cold rain. Even more motivation to get outside as much as possible this week.

download.png

Here is your 7-day forecast. Near record highs all week!

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.