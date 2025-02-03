Record and near-record highs all week as winter takes a holiday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – We tied a record high today that had stood for 114 years.

For the rest of the week, spring-like days are ahead for us to enjoy. Expect more clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s, but 80s are expected to close the week.

Compare the temperatures this first week of February with the first week of May. It shows just how "out of season" we are.

You wouldn't expect temperatures like this to stick around. They won't. The transition back to winter will come from a very dramatic cold front Saturday night. One weekend, two seasons.

Next week is expected to be not only chilly but also with some cold rain. Even more motivation to get outside as much as possible this week.

Here is your 7-day forecast. Near record highs all week!