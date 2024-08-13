Record-breaking heat in the North Texas back to school forecast

NORTH TEXAS – Heat sticks around North Texas this week.

After school Tuesday will be hot for pick up with high temperatures forecast to reach 100 degrees across most of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Dewpoints are forecast to stay in the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday so the high temperature of 100 degrees will feel like 105 degrees to 108 degrees. With the dangerous heat in the forecast, there is a heat advisory in effect from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and could get extended through the week ahead.

The mid to upper high continues to be in control through this week. This weekend it will be just to the west, northwest keeping North Texas in a hot pattern. As a result, the heat builds as well as the heat dangers this week.

CBS News Texas First Alert Meteorologists will monitor the temperature trend this week but are already considering issuing an alert for the near extreme heat risk Friday through Sunday.

North Texas remains in a dry and hot pattern this week. There is a small chance there could be some cloud cover and an isolated shower on Thursday night but the chance only sits at 10%. A weak front will slide south to southeast through Oklahoma where there is a better chance of rain in the forecast.

Exercise heat safety plans, make sure to hydrate as much as possible, take breaks in the shade or the air conditioning, check on elderly neighbors and make sure to check on pets.

The hottest day of the year is forecast for Sunday with a high of 105 degrees.

