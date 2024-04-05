Raynaldo Ortiz trial day 5: Examining his businesses, finances

DALLAS -- The trial against anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz resumed Friday with an investigator for the FDA taking the stand. Ortiz faces 10 federal charges for allegedly tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas.

Kelly Carpenter testified about records showing Ortiz owed around $570,000 in unpaid taxes for 2021 and 2022. He also went over financial records for Ortiz's two businesses, Assured Medical Billing and Garland Anesthesia Consultants.

The records showed the businesses in decline from 2019 to 2021, something the defense attributed to the pandemic while cross-examining Carpenter.

Friday morning saw several sidebar meetings between attorneys and the judge over a series of documents the prosecution had sent the defense. Defense attorneys said that even though the documents were uploaded weeks ago, they did not receive notification of the files and asked for a delay in the trial to look them over.

Prosecutors pointed out that many of the files were reproductions of documents the defense had previously received. The judge appeared, reluctant to grant a delay. The issue led to a disjointed morning session; The defense called Terri Burson, one of its own witnesses, to help keep the trial rolling.

Burson was the manager of billing and collections for Ortiz's companies. She testified that while Ortiz brought in some of the earnings, there were around 20 other providers who worked for Garland Anesthesia Consultants.

Defense attorney John Nicholson asked Burson about what happened when Ortiz relinquished his privileges at Baylor Scott & White North Garland in 2021. Burson said that meant Ortiz could no longer perform surgeries there, but his company still made money because of the other providers' work.

She did say that the companies had some trouble making payroll at times, calling it a "medium" level of financial stress. Burson said Ortiz always landed on his feet though, and figured out how to get things done.

Next, prosecutors, called Brittany Welch, a forensic chemist, to testify about the drugs found in the blood of two patients and Dr. Melanie Kaspar.