Anesthesiologist testifies about medical emergency in day 4 of Ortiz trial: "Clinically, nothing made sense"

More witnesses take the stand in trial of doctor accused of poisoning IV bags

DALLAS -- The criminal trial of anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz continued in Dallas federal court Thursday morning with another anesthesiologist taking the witness stand.

Dr. Saad Hussain was involved in the surgery of an 18-year-old patient who suffered a medical emergency on August 24, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas. The patient is the youngest of the alleged victims in the case.

Hussain told the jury that immediately after the new IV bag was started, the 18-year-old's heart rate "almost tripled." He testified that he had never experienced anything like what happened, recalling that he thought "nothing is making sense."

Hussain testified that he rode with the team in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, calling it emotional and scary.

Hussein told the jury once he returned to the surgery center, he attended a meeting in the main office. Inside, three IV bags were on the desk. Hussain said one of the bags had a needle mark, which didn't make sense.

This story will be updated as the trial continues.