Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice sentenced to 30 days in jail for probation violation

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was booked into the Dallas County Jail early Tuesday afternoon after allegedly violating his probation.

Court records show that Rice failed a drug screening on Tuesday morning, testing positive for THC. He was taken into custody and ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence, with a release date of June 16.

Before being booked into jail, Rice was just 10 months into five years of probation stemming from a 2024 car crash.

Last July, he pleaded guilty to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. The plea deal came with a 30-day jail sentence to be served within a five-year period of probation. At the time of the plea agreement, the timing of the jail sentence was to be determined.

The timeline of Rice's sentence means that he will be in jail for the rest of the Chiefs' voluntary offseason workouts, as well as the team's mandatory minicamp.

Rice was suspended six games to start the 2025 NFL season. It is not yet clear if he will face additional discipline for the failed drug test or his expected absence from the Chiefs' minicamp. CBS News Texas has reached out to the team for comment.

Rashee Rice highway crash

On March 30, 2024, Rice was driving a Lamborghini and his friend Theodore "Teddy" Knox was driving a Corvette on North Central Expressway in Dallas.

Both were speeding in the far-left lane near University Boulevard when the Lamborghini hit the center median wall, officials said, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.

Rice's arrest affidavit, obtained by CBS News Texas, said he was driving 119 mph and Knox was driving 91 mph before to the crash. The posted speed limit on US 75 is 70 mph.