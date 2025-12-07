Rantanen's shootout winner, Oettinger's 27 saves lift Stars over Penguins 3-2

Mikko Rantanen's final-round score was the only goal of the shootout and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Sunday night.

After Rantanen beat Tristan Jarry stick side, Oettinger stopped Kris Letang to end the game and record his league-high 14th win.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored 6-on-5 to tie the score 2-2 with 1:49 left in regulation and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who have won three consecutive games and are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games.

Dallas' 45 points are second in the league but three behind NHL-best Colorado in the Central Division.

Thomas Novak and fourth-liner Connor Dewar scored for the Penguins, who are 0-4 in shootouts this season. Jarry, who stopped 21 shots, lost for the first time in his last five starts.

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin, whose 29 points are second to Sidney Crosby's 30 on the team this season, missed his first game this season. Malkin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Heiskanen has scored in three straight games for the first time in his eight NHL seasons.

Benn, Dallas' captain, has four goals and nine points in 11 games after missing the Stars' first 19 games following late-September surgery for a collapsed lung.

Dallas killed both power plays by Pittsburgh's league-leading unit, extending its streak of successful kills to 27 dating to Nov. 22.

Stars forward Matt Duchene, who led Dallas last season with 82 points, and defenseman Nils Lundkvist returned after both were sidelined by injury since mid-October.

A moment of silence was observed before the game for former Stars owner Tom Hicks, who died Saturday at age 79. Hicks owned the franchise 1995-2011, with Dallas winning the 1999 Stanley Cup.

Penguins: Begin a season-long five-game homestand on Tuesday against Anaheim.

Stars: Take a 10-1-4 road record to Winnipeg on Tuesday.