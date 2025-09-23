Texas skid reaches eight games, playoff chase ends in loss to Minnesota

ARLINGTON (AP) – Zebby Matthews allowed just one run on a leadoff homer and pitched seven strong innings Tuesday night, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers, who lost their eighth straight game and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Rangers (79-78) were just two games back in the AL West on Sept. 13 and surging in the wild-card race after a 13-3 stretch that included two six-game winning streaks. But they haven't won since, falling 5 1/2 games behind Houston for the final American League playoff spot with only five games remaining.

Joc Pederson hit his ninth home run to give Texas an early lead, but Matthews (5-6) settled in, allowing only three singles the rest of the way. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter, matching the longest outing of his 25 career starts.

Minnesota (68-89) took the lead in the third inning after Kody Clemens doubled and scored on a fielder's choice by Byron Buxton. Buxton later scored on a single by Ryan Jeffries. Clemens added an RBI single in the sixth.

Patrick Corbin (7-11), the first of six Texas pitchers, gave up two runs on four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Cole Sands pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Matthews retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. The only Texas player to reach base the third time through the order did so on an error.

The eight-game losing streak matches the Rangers' longest since August 2023 — the same season they won their first World Series title.

Jacob deGrom (12-8, 3.01 ERA) is scheduled to make his 30th start Wednesday night for Texas. The two-time Cy Young Award winner missed most of the past two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. Taj Bradley (6-8, 5.20 ERA) will start for Minnesota.