Rangers' Corey Seager faces potential season-ending hip injury, placed on IL

ARLINGTON (AP) -- Corey Seager was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of hip discomfort that could end the All-Star shortstop's third season with the Texas Rangers.

The move was made before the Rangers played their series finale against the New York Yankees. Seager didn't play Tuesday night after being the designated hitter in the series opener.

General manager Chris Young said he couldn't predict whether Seager is finished for the season because the Rangers didn't yet have a full diagnosis. The reigning World Series champion Rangers entered 8 1/5 games out for the last AL wild card with 23 games left.

Seager also didn't play the series opener Friday against Oakland while dealing with the hip issue.

Seager is hitting .278 with 30 home runs and 74 RBIs in 123 games. He reached 30 homers for the third season in a row since signing his $325 million, 10-year contract with Texas as a free agent.

After surgery in January to repair a sports hernia, Seager played only the final three spring training games. He got off to a slow start with only two homers and eight RBIs his first 29 regular-season games, but the 30-year-old has hit .296 with 27 homers and 66 RBIs since May 3.