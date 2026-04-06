Rangers beat Mariners 2-1 as Jake Burger, Jacob deGrom lead win

Jake Burger hit a tie-breaking RBI double over the outstretched glove of left fielder Randy Arozarena in the sixth inning, Jacob deGrom and five Texas relievers combined for a two-hitter and the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Monday night.

The Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the first time in four home games.

The Mariners have lost three consecutive games and five of their last six.

Burger's fly to deep left scored Corey Seager, who singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch by Logan Gilbert (0-2).

Jalen Beeks (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth inning as the first Rangers reliever following deGrom. Jakob Junis earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who led the major leagues last season with 60 home runs, hit his first of the season in the first inning capping a 12-pitch at-bat during which he fouled off six pitches with two strikes. His longest drought last season was eight games.

Seager tied the score in the bottom of the first with a single to right field that scored Wyatt Langford, who doubled into the left-field corner.

Raleigh's homer was the only hit allowed by deGrom over five innings in his 250th career start, ranking 18th among active pitchers. The 37-year-old struck out six and walked one throwing 78 pitches. He has two no-decisions this season.

Burger, batting .317, has hits in nine of 10 games this season.

Gilbert gave up two runs on six hits with no walks while striking out five in six innings.

Mariners RHP George Kirby (1-1, 3.75 ERA) will start Tuesday against Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (0-2, 11.42), who didn't make it through five innings in either of his previous starts.