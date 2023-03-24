Watch CBS News
Missing 5-year-old with autism found deceased in pond, Rains County officials say

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

RAINS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - After searching for three hours Thursday, Rains County Sheriff's officers found the body of a 5-year-old in a pond on his family's property.

The boy lived at a home located on FM 2737, according to a post on the department's official Facebook page. 

Tracking dogs were brought in at some point during the search for the child, who was non-verbal autistic. But the search ended just before 9 p.m. 

Officials have yet to release a cause of death. 

Rains County is about two hours east of Dallas-Fort Worth. 

First published on March 24, 2023 / 11:52 AM

