Missing 5-year-old with autism found deceased in pond, Rains County officials say
RAINS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - After searching for three hours Thursday, Rains County Sheriff's officers found the body of a 5-year-old in a pond on his family's property.
The boy lived at a home located on FM 2737, according to a post on the department's official Facebook page.
Tracking dogs were brought in at some point during the search for the child, who was non-verbal autistic. But the search ended just before 9 p.m.
Officials have yet to release a cause of death.
Rains County is about two hours east of Dallas-Fort Worth.
