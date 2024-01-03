Rain returns to North Texas Thursday night

NORTH TEXAS — After a good soaking rain yesterday, we had the skies clear this afternoon as temperatures reached into the mid-50s. Some patchy fog tomorrow morning but we'll have another day in the 50s.

All eyes on that 80% rain chance tomorrow night. It appears most of this rain falls overnight into early Friday morning:

Your evening commute and events tomorrow night look mostly dry. Hopefully, the rain will leave quickly to the east before we get to the heart of rush hour traffic on Friday morning. We got near a half-inch of rain yesterday. We are expecting near same amounts on Friday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but nothing severe:

We'll enjoy a dry weekend, but rain is RIGHT BACK in the forecast on Monday. This round looks to have some thunderstorms. Even more interesting is what happens at the end of rain. Winds turn to the northwest and get rather gusty. We could see some sleet/snow (very light amounts) in the air briefly as the system pulls away:

The FIRST ALERT weather team is watching this, as well as the storm risk during the day on Monday. We'll keep you posted on any Alerts. But I wouldn't worry about the "wintry mix" right now, it wouldn't be cold enough for anything to stick to the roads even if heavier amounts end up falling. We'll be monitoring closely.

Here is your seven day. Nothing warm and nothing really cold:

