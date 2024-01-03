Watch CBS News
Rain returns to North Texas Thursday night

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

A nice Wednesday night for North Texas followed by more rain Thursday
A nice Wednesday night for North Texas followed by more rain Thursday 02:56

NORTH TEXAS — After a good soaking rain yesterday, we had the skies clear this afternoon as temperatures reached into the mid-50s. Some patchy fog tomorrow morning but we'll have another day in the 50s.

next-3-days.png
CBS News Texas

All eyes on that 80% rain chance tomorrow night. It appears most of this rain falls overnight into early Friday morning: 

futurecast-thurs.png
CBS News Texas
futurecast-fri.png
CBS News Texas

Your evening commute and events tomorrow night look mostly dry. Hopefully, the rain will leave quickly to the east before we get to the heart of rush hour traffic on Friday morning. We got near a half-inch of rain yesterday. We are expecting near same amounts on Friday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but nothing severe:

potential-rainfall-friday.png
CBS News Texas

We'll enjoy a dry weekend, but rain is RIGHT BACK in the forecast on Monday. This round looks to have some thunderstorms. Even more interesting is what happens at the end of rain. Winds turn to the northwest and get rather gusty. We could see some sleet/snow (very light amounts) in the air briefly as the system pulls away:

jan-rain-continues.png
CBS News Texas

The FIRST ALERT weather team is watching this, as well as the storm risk during the day on Monday. We'll keep you posted on any Alerts. But I wouldn't worry about the "wintry mix" right now, it wouldn't be cold enough for anything to stick to the roads even if heavier amounts end up falling. We'll be monitoring closely.

Here is your seven day. Nothing warm and nothing really cold:

7day-0103.png
CBS News Texas
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 10:38 PM CST

