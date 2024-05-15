Rain returns to North Texas Thursday bringing flooding concerns

NORTH TEXAS — Sunshine and southerly winds warmed North Texas into the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday afternoon.

The warm and sunny weather will continue Wednesday evening, so maybe head out for an evening walk! Don't forget the bug spray, Robbie's story on West Nile Virus concerns is a good reminder about the problems that all this heat, coupled with all this rain, is causing.

Rain is the biggest concern with the forecast for Thursday. Widespread showers and storms are expected to produce 1-3" of rain along with the potential for hail and strong winds. The CBS News Texas weather team has issued a Weather Alert Thursday for North Texas.

The highest threat for flash flooding will be along and south of I-20, but that doesn't mean the counties further north aren't expected to receive a decent amount of rain.

The showers will be more scattered in the morning, but the rain coverage is expected to pick up closer to midday. The bulk of the heaviest rain is likely to fall between noon and 6 p.m. After 6 p.m. Thursday, the storms should start to become more scattered.

A Flood Watch goes into effect Thursday morning for some of our southern counties. The watch will continue through 7 a.m. Friday.

This aligns with the moderate risk area for flash flooding that the weather team has been highlighting for the last two days.

Thursday will be notably cooler with all the rain and storms expected. Once out of the weather alert heading into Friday, temperatures will warm back into the 80s. For this weekend and continuing into next week, it's all about the 90s!

