Watch CBS News
Local News

Rain Monday morning followed by powerful winds overnight

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Rain Monday morning followed by powerful winds overnight
Rain Monday morning followed by powerful winds overnight 03:14

NORTH TEXAS - The next two days present lots of weather for all of us to deal with. We'll likely have a wet and windy morning commute on Monday, then a wind advisory takes effect Monday night and stays in place all day Tuesday.

download.png
download.png

Just about all of the rain and storms are around in the first half of the day Monday. A front should clear the activity to our east by afternoon as winds start to pick up end of day.

download.png
download.png

You'll hear the wind overnight headed into Tuesday morning. The wind advisory starts at 7 p.m. Monday and goes to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts are expected to be in the 40+ mph range. It'll make for wind chills in the teens/low 20s by Tuesday morning.

download.png
download.png

We've got a couple of more warm winter days in the week ahead. Then those days get rather scarce for the balance of the month. The coldest air of the season and the first hard freeze at DFW hit us going into next weekend.  

download.png

Just as that cold air arrives we'll have yet another chance for some January rain. Expect the cold air to be in place for M.L.K. Day.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 10:21 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.