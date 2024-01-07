Rain Monday morning followed by powerful winds overnight

NORTH TEXAS - The next two days present lots of weather for all of us to deal with. We'll likely have a wet and windy morning commute on Monday, then a wind advisory takes effect Monday night and stays in place all day Tuesday.

Just about all of the rain and storms are around in the first half of the day Monday. A front should clear the activity to our east by afternoon as winds start to pick up end of day.

You'll hear the wind overnight headed into Tuesday morning. The wind advisory starts at 7 p.m. Monday and goes to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts are expected to be in the 40+ mph range. It'll make for wind chills in the teens/low 20s by Tuesday morning.

We've got a couple of more warm winter days in the week ahead. Then those days get rather scarce for the balance of the month. The coldest air of the season and the first hard freeze at DFW hit us going into next weekend.

Just as that cold air arrives we'll have yet another chance for some January rain. Expect the cold air to be in place for M.L.K. Day.