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Will it rain during trick-or-treating? A look at how showers impact North Texas Halloween weekend

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

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The workweek closes with showers as we head into Halloween weekend.

Showers will be on and off Friday, with a break by early/mid-afternoon. More showers will build in late afternoon and into Friday night. Grab your umbrella on the way out the door, as showers are likely to impact the morning commute.

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Rain chances continue into the first half of Halloween, but it will not be a washout. Rain chances peak on Halloween morning, and it will get drier by the afternoon. There is only a slim chance (20%) for trick-or-treating.

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Looking ahead to next week, the First Alert Weather Team is watching Monday night into Tuesday for the next cold front and severe weather threat. The SPC has highlighted part of North Texas as under a slight risk of severe storms. The timing looks to be close to midnight Tuesday into the first half of Tuesday morning.

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As the timing is finetuned, the weather team will decide if Monday or Tuesday needs to be a First Alert Weather Day.

Behind that front, temperatures cool into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. 

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