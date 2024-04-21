Rain causes over 500 flight cancellations at DFW

NORTH TEXAS – Multiple rounds of heavy rain caused issues on roadways and for airport travelers.

"Pretty much has destroyed our whole vacation so far," said JoeDan Brown. "It's kind of a mess."

"Our flight got delayed, five, six hours, stuck in Ft. Lauderdale, the plane was waiting there. We just couldn't come in because everything was grounded here," said Melanie Kennedy.

Brown and his family were already supposed to be on a 10-day vacation in Knoxville, Tennessee. Instead, they've spent nearly 12 hours at the airport with no end in sight. Over 500 cancelations Saturday at DFW according to flight aware

"I feel pretty frustrated," said Brown.

Tracy Bailey's husband was supposed to land hours ago.

"They've canceled his flight three times today," she said.

The roads have been rough as well. Medstar said that by midafternoon, they already responded to more than 40 accidents. Twenty-three of those sent someone to the hospital, an increase of 115% from last weekend.

Those waiting for loved ones at the airport just want everyone home safe.

"I just want him home. He's tired of traveling, he wants to be home. I'm ready for him to be home," said Bailey.