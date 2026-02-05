Questions raised about safety after guard shot at North Texas Chase Bank

A suspect is in custody after a Loomis security guard was critically wounded in a shooting outside a Chase Bank in Balch Springs. As the FBI leads the investigation, a former coworker of the victim is raising concerns about armored truck routes and safety, saying the guard was working alone in what she describes as a high-risk area.

Wednesday morning, police swarmed this Chase Bank in Balch Springs.

The FBI says just after 8:30 a.m., a suspect opened fire on a Loomis security guard while the guard was servicing the drive-up ATM.

"He was a good person, hard worker, didn't deserve what happened to him, but he was put in a situation where he was at risk," a former coworker of the injured guard said. She asked not to be identified.

Witnesses have reported the guard was working alone and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Former coworker raises concerns about working alone

"I knew immediately what type of route it was, given the location, it's a known issue location, dangerous," the woman said. "Definitely should be more than a one-man route."

She said that as a former Loomis employee, she often feared for her own safety.

"I was a driver most of the time, but I was a messenger for the last few months," she said. "Especially as a female in that profession — no double standards, but people will be more likely to take advantage."

CBS News Texas has learned that Loomis operates more than 3,200 armored trucks nationwide, which are sometimes staffed with a driver and at least one armed guard.

"Employees, safety should definitely be prioritized," the woman said.

Newer trucks are also equipped with AI-powered camera systems.

Expert says situational awareness is key

"It can look at certainly facial recognition, it can look at body language, stride, gate, of the person walking," said safety and security expert Jeff McKissack, with Defense By Design. "There's a lot of things that could be done."

McKissack said what's key in these environments is situational awareness.

"I'm sure this guard had probably run that same route umpteen times and had no issues — and it can happen to all of us," said McKissack. "The whole thing is you may be in a public place, but there may not be the public around when you're in that place."

Bank remains closed as investigation continues

The bank remained closed on Thursday to give employees time to process everything. The ATMs, however, were working. At this time, it's unclear when the bank will reopen.