Procession honors Denison officer who died after brief leukemia battle

NORTH TEXAS – An escort from Love Field in Dallas to Denison on Thursday honored a respected police officer who died Aug. 17 in Utah after a brief battle with leukemia.

Will Deering Denison Police Department

In announcing the procession, Denison police remembered Officer Will Deering as a dedicated member who served with "honor, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community."

"He was a husband, a father, a friend, a mentor, and a source of strength for all who knew him," the department said in a social media message.

In addition to his service, Deering will be remembered for "the kindness, courage, and compassion he brought to every aspect of his life," Denison police said.

"His contributions both on and off the job were invaluable, and his sense of duty was an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside him," the department said.

Denison police said Deering's legacy will "live on in the lives he touched and the difference he made."