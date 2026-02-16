President's Day looks sunny with temperatures in the 70s; fire danger returns midweek for North Texas

Happy President's Day!

Texans are waking up to fog in some areas due to calm winds and Saturday's rain. The thicker fog will be for areas out to the east on Monday morning.

Along with the fog, temperatures are cooler, in the 40s, on Monday morning. You'll need the jacket at least for the morning as temperatures warm to the lower 70s by the afternoon.

Once the fog moves out, expect plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. As winds pick up and North Texas continues to stay dry, fire danger increases along and west of I-35 Tuesday through Thursday.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, expect warm and dry conditions. Highs rise into the lower 80s midweek with small rain chances for Friday and early Saturday.

Next weekend is trending a little cooler but still above average for this time of year, with temperatures in the 60s.