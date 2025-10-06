Pregnant woman stabbed in northwest Dallas; unborn child dies, suspect still at large

A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in northwest Dallas, and her unborn child did not survive, police said.

Officers responded around 6:35 a.m. to the 2600 block of Myrtle Springs Avenue, where an unknown suspect had attacked the woman, according to a preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Department.

Victim hospitalized; fetus dies

The woman was hospitalized, but the unborn fetus died, police said.

The suspect has not been identified and remains at large, according to police.

Investigation remains active

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective J. Romero (#10009) at (214) 671-4226 or via email at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.

