Jerry Jones promises "elaborate seat" for Taylor Swift when the Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

On the day her new album "Life of a Showgirl" debuted, Taylor Swift is getting praise from someone she might not have expected: Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

In his regular Friday appearance on "Shan and RJ" on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if he has been able to listen to Swift's new album, and whether she will be invited to AT&T Stadium when the Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

Swift is engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and has attended numerous games since the pair began dating about two years ago.

Jones said he did not want to "jump the gun," but that the Cowboys "would have an elaborate seat for her should she attend the game."

Jones also said no one is a bigger fan of Swift's than he is, and he appreciates the kind of interest she has brought to the NFL.

"I can't get enough Taylor Swift," Jones said.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on Thurs., Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on CBS Texas and streaming on Paramount+.