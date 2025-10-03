Watch CBS News
Local News

Jerry Jones promises "elaborate seat" for Taylor Swift when the Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl"
Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" debuts 03:48

On the day her new album "Life of a Showgirl" debuted, Taylor Swift is getting praise from someone she might not have expected: Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

In his regular Friday appearance on "Shan and RJ" on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if he has been able to listen to Swift's new album, and whether she will be invited to AT&T Stadium when the Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

Swift is engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and has attended numerous games since the pair began dating about two years ago.

Jones said he did not want to "jump the gun," but that the Cowboys "would have an elaborate seat for her should she attend the game."

Jones also said no one is a bigger fan of Swift's than he is, and he appreciates the kind of interest she has brought to the NFL. 

"I can't get enough Taylor Swift," Jones said.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on Thurs., Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Day. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on CBS Texas and streaming on Paramount+.

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue