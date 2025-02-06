Newly released police footage shows deadly shooting involving barricaded suspect in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth and Lake Worth police departments have released 911 audio, dashcam and bodycam footage related to a shooting that resulted in a suspect barricading himself inside a home before being killed last week.

The incident unfolded around 4:17 p.m. last Thursday, when Lake Worth police attempted to stop Nicholas Sides, 35, for a traffic violation, according to a news release from Fort Worth PD.

Sides sped away during the traffic stop, prompting a police chase that ended when he crashed into a backyard with his vehicle near Sansom Park, police said. He then got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots at officers before getting back into the car with his gun pointed to his head and driving off.

A second chase started and ended with Sides barricading himself inside a home in the 1700 block of Skyline Drive, in Fort Worth.

An hours-long standoff in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Police Crisis Intervention Team and SWAT responded while officers from multiple agencies established a perimeter around the house.

Police spent several hours attempting to negotiate and de-escalate a situation. During this time, Sides set off fireworks both inside and outside the home, police said.

Sides eventually exited the house with a gun to his head and refused to follow police commands, leading to Fort Worth SWAT using 40 millimeter less-lethal rounds in an attempt to disarm him.

Sides aimed his gun at the officers and fired multiple shots in their direction. In response, a Fort Worth SWAT officer shot Sides in the torso, police said. Sides received medical attention at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No one else was injured during the incident.

The FWPD Major Case Unit, Internal Affairs and the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office are investigating. The Lake Worth Police Department has conducted a separate Standard Critical Incident Review, police said.

All involved officers participated in a standard critical incident debrief and have since returned to work.

Per department policy, the Fort Worth police officers were placed on standard leave and have also returned to duty, police said.