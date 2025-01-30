Watch CBS News
Police chase ends with suspect barricaded inside North Texas home; police, SWAT on scene

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

LAKE WORTH — A suspect being pursued by police shot at officers several times and is now barricaded inside a Lake Worth home, officials said.

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said during a traffic stop, the suspect fired at officers and fled. The officers pursued and eventually, the suspect fled into a home in the 1700 block of Skyline Drive, where he barricaded himself. 

Manoushagian said police have the house surrounded and the suspect is contained. SWAT is also on the scene. 

The chief also said there is no threat to the public at this time and no officers have been injured. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as soon as they are available.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

