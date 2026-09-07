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Suspect dies following shooting involving Garland police officers, department says

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A suspect is dead after a shooting involving Garland police officers, the department confirmed Monday morning.

The Garland Police Department said that before 6:50 a.m., the shooting happened in the area of Broadway Boulevard and Colonel Drive.

At this time, details surrounding why the suspect was wanted or what led to the shooting have not been released. Garland PD said no officers were injured. 

Police said all northbound and southbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard at Colonel Drive are closed as the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

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