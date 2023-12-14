Police investigate shooting at Dallas church
DALLAS - Police are are investigating a shooting reported Thursday Dec. 14 at a church in the Lakewood area of Dallas.
It happened just before 8 p.m. at Lakewood Presbyterian Church located in the 2600 block of Gaston Avenue near White Rock Road.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
A CBS News Texas photographer reports multiple DPD units at the church.
CBS News Texas has reached out to police and the church for comment.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.