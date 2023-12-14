Watch CBS News
Police investigate shooting at Dallas church

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS - Police are are investigating a shooting reported Thursday Dec. 14 at a church in the Lakewood area of Dallas.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at Lakewood Presbyterian Church located in the 2600 block of Gaston Avenue near White Rock Road.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

A CBS News Texas photographer reports multiple DPD units at the church.

CBS News Texas has reached out to police and the church for comment.

December 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

