Police identify suspect killed in McKinney hotel standoff that also left beloved K-9 "Azi" dead

Authorities have identified the suspect killed in Thursday's standoff at a McKinney hotel, which also resulted in the death of a beloved police K-9 named Azi, according to the McKinney Police Department.

The suspect, reported as Freddie Ware, 43, of Dallas, allegedly shot a woman before McKinney police arrived around 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 75 (1300 North Central Expressway).

According to police, Ware barricaded himself in a room. Negotiators made phone contact with him, during which he threatened to "shoot everyone."

About 30 minutes later, Ware emerged, aggressively yelling and walking away from the officers. Officers released K-9 Azi to apprehend Ware, and when Ware presented a firearm, officers fired their weapons, striking Ware, police said.

Ware was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The K-9 was also fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire, according to police.

Regarding the 52-year-old woman who was shot, McKinney police spokesman Darryl Saffold said, "We are not releasing the victim's name at this time."

Saffold said no additional information would be released as the investigation has been handed over to the Texas Rangers.

The woman, who was shot in the upper body, was taken to the hospital and remained in stable condition, the police department said in its last report on Thursday.

After the shooting, the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) expressed sadness about McKinney police K-9 Azi's death.

"This K-9 wasn't just a partner — they were family, a protector, and a warrior who gave their life in the fight against crime," the TMPA said in a social media post. "Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest easy, K-9 hero. Your watch is over, but your legacy lives on."

A line of officers formed outside an emergency veterinary clinic, where the K-9 was taken, just a few miles from the crime scene.

According to TMPA, the organization's Regional Attorney John Snider, with Gorsky Gilbert Snider Horn Rogers & Watsky LLP, "responded immediately to ensure the involved officer has full legal support, as we stand unwaveringly with McKinney PD during this tragic time."