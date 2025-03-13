Watch CBS News
Police K-9 dog killed during barricade situation at McKinney Red Roof Inn, authorities say

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A police K-9 dog was shot and killed Thursday during a barricade situation at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 75 (North Central Expressway), authorities said.

A police K-9 officer was shot and killed Thursday at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 75 (North Central Expressway). CBS News Texas

McKinney police have released only limited details about the incident, but the Texas Municipal Police Association said it was an "officer-involved shooting" at the hotel at 1300 North Central Expressway.  

"This K-9 wasn't just a partner — they were family, a protector, and a warrior who gave their life in the fight against crime," the TMPA said in a social media post. "Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest easy, K-9 hero. Your watch is over, but your legacy lives on."

Officers gather outside an urgent pet care facility after the police K-9 officer was shot. CBS Texas Texas

According to TMPA, the organization's Regional Attorney John Snider, with Gorsky Gilbert Snider Horn Rogers & Watsky LLP, "responded immediately to ensure the involved officer has full legal support, as we stand unwaveringly with McKinney PD during this tragic time."

A line of officers formed outside an emergency veterinary clinic, where the K-9 was taken, just a few miles from the crime scene.  

The public was immediately advised to avoid the area near the Red Roof Inn while the investigation continued.

"While there is no active threat to the community, authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area to allow officers to conduct their investigation," McKinney police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

CBS News Texas will provide more details as they become available.

