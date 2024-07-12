Police chase ends in Midlothian, leaving suspect injured

MIDLOTHIAN – One person is injured after a police chase in North Texas.

Police were serving a warrant in Dalworthington Gardens when the suspect led police on a chase along US-67 that ended in Midlothian Friday morning.

The suspect and police ended up in a closed area where the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting, police say. Police then shot back.

The suspect was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

This story is developing.