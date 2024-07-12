Watch CBS News
Local News

Police chase ends in Midlothian, leaving suspect injured

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Police chase ends in Midlothian, leaving 1 person injured
Police chase ends in Midlothian, leaving 1 person injured 00:52

MIDLOTHIAN – One person is injured after a police chase in North Texas.

Police were serving a warrant in Dalworthington Gardens when the suspect led police on a chase along US-67 that ended in Midlothian Friday morning.

The suspect and police ended up in a closed area where the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting, police say. Police then shot back. 

The suspect was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown. 

This story is developing.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.