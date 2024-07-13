Police chase ends in deadly gunfire in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN — A police chase spanning over 25 miles ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Midlothian.

According to Dalworthington Gardens police, the incident began around 2:30 a.m. in Dalworthington Gardens, a small city located between Pantego and Arlington.

Police were checking on a home that had been the target of previous threats when they spotted an individual with an active warrant, who had made threats against a family and police. When officers attempted to stop the suspect, they fled, initiating a chase that involved officers from multiple agencies.

The chase ended at an apartment complex in Midlothian, where the suspect rammed two police vehicles before opening fire on officers. Law enforcement returned fire, critically wounding the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Witnesses said they were awakened by the sound of sirens and gunshots. Jamie, a local resident, told CBS News Texas, "About 3 o'clock we were sleeping, me and my son, and there was about a bunch of sirens that woke me up and about 20 gunshots. I kind of threw myself over my son because he happened to be sleeping in bed with me."

The incident involved officers from Midlothian, Dalworthington Gardens and Pantego police departments.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into this officer-involved shooting. CBS News Texas has reached out to the Dalworthington Gardens Department of Public Safety for additional information but has not received a response.