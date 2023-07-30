Police: 77-year-old woman killed after 'numerous' gunshots fired into Fort Worth home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old woman in her home.

Friday, police were called to the 1400 block of Carol Oaks Lane for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found Ora Griffin with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the report, detectives determined the suspect(s) fired numerous shots into Griffin's home and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.