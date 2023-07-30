Watch CBS News
Police: 77-year-old woman killed after 'numerous' gunshots fired into Fort Worth home

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fort Worth police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old woman in her home.

Friday, police were called to the 1400 block of Carol Oaks Lane for a reported shooting. 

Responding officers found Ora Griffin with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the report, detectives determined the suspect(s) fired numerous shots into Griffin's home and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS Texas Staff
The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 2:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

