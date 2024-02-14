Pleasant warming trend before temps drop this weekend

NORTH TEXAS - What a lovely Valentine's Day with gorgeous sunshine and high temps in the upper 60s. This continues our warming trend which gets even warmer the next few days.

More clouds are on the way Thursday and Friday ahead of the strong cold front that brings a significant temperature change for the weekend. If you like these warmer temps, then get outside the next few days because our winter temps are back on Saturday. With the front, we do have a small chance of a few showers. The latest forecast models have North Texas even drier for Friday but I am keeping in the 20% rain chance.

Temps go from highs in the low 70s on Thursday and Friday to only 48° on Saturday.

The wind though makes our temps feel even colder throughout the day Saturday. In fact, when you wake up on Saturday morning, temps will feel more like the 20s to low 30s!

Clouds clear through the day Saturday leaving us mostly sunny but with clearer skies and lighter winds our actual low temp on Saturday night dips to near freezing.

Despite the cold start, Sunday will be your better weekend day with plenty of sunshine and temps in the upper 50s. Then we start another warming pattern and in true Texas fashion our highs warm to near 80 on Wednesday!