Dense fog advisory in effect through Thursday morning commute in parts of North Texas

Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of North Texas following heavy rainfall

Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of North Texas following heavy rainfall

Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of North Texas following heavy rainfall

Until 10 a.m., a dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of North Texas, including Tarrant and Dallas counties. Northern counties, including Denton and Collin, aren't part of the advisory.

This means visibility on the roads are near zero in some locations, like Burleson and Lancaster.

The fog is due to the rain that fell on Wednesday – over the last 24 hours, up to almost 5 inches of rain fell in parts of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Following a very active weather day in North Texas with several inches of rain, large hail, and strong gusty winds, things are calming down, briefly, and a nice Thursday is ahead.

Another storm threat rolls in overnight Thursday and into Friday. The bulk of the storm coverage Friday looks to be during the morning and early afternoon hours, with greater chances to the south of I-20.

Not everybody will see rain on Friday, but there will be the threat for some stronger storms, with damaging winds and flooding being of highest concern, especially following all of the rain that was picked up on Wednesday. For that reason, CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day Friday.

That's a stronger cold front that will work through the area, leading to much nicer conditions into the weekend.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies, and only isolated shower chances.

North Texans will kick off the next workweek on a dry note, followed by a renewed threat for showers and storms in the middle of next week.