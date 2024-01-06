Pleasant Sunday before Monday morning storms

NORTH TEXAS - There will be all sorts of weather ahead for the next three days. Breezy sunshine on Sunday, a windy rain/storm event on Monday, and a big, cold wind on a Tuesday winter morning.

We are expecting the rain to show up before the day starts on Monday. Passing showers morph into a few waves of storms. This should go on at least into the early afternoon before a front sweeps across North Texas. We are not expecting severe weather in the metroplex but stronger storms could be south of us down the I-45 corridor.



This is forecast to be a powerful storm system as it sweeps across the Southern Plains. Once it is east of us, the wind will shift to the northwest. You'll hear it. Gusts are expected to hit over 40mph through the night and into the morning. Temperatures will drop to just near freezing.

Bundle everyone up as they head out the door on Tuesday morning. After a couple of warm days, we are expecting feels-like temperatures in the low 20s and even in the teens!

Highs on Tuesday will likely stay in the 40s all day with feels-like temperatures around freezing. It warms up for a couple of days before the real cold shows up.

The first real Arctic air invasion of the season is setting up to hit us at the end of the week and into the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Temperatures will stay below zero all day across the Dakotas. It'll bring the first hard freeze this winter for the metroplex.

Here is the 7-day forecast. Be ready for your heating bill to rise. This cold air that arrives next weekend looks to stick around for most of the rest of January.