Pleasant spring days ahead for North Texas before chance of storms Easter weekend

By Jeff Ray

The chance for April showers are ahead for North Texas
North Texas has been on the warm side lately. Despite a cold front coming through Monday afternoon, DFW had well-above-normal highs again.

It is not your imagination: we have suffered some hotter-than-normal days so far this year. When we add the number of days where the high got to 80° or higher, we've had more so far at this point in the year than any of the last six years.

The cold front that slowly moved through Monday will create a breezy evening and a cooler morning on Tuesday. There are small rain chances Monday night across our southern counties.

Tuesday will be the best day of the work week, morning clouds will clear out and we'll enjoy sunny skies, modest winds, and low humidity. We are right back to the 80's for the rest of the week starting Wednesday.

We have storms in the forecast for Easter weekend. 

It is too early to give more than just generalities in regard to when these storms hit, but storm chances start late Friday and run into Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has already put portions of our area at a slight risk of severe weather late Friday. The First Alert Team is watching this set-up for possible First Alert Days.

The team is extra concerned about set-ups like this weekend due to the calendar. This time of year is our peak threat of tornadoes, and by extension, severe weather period. In fact, more than half of all the tornadoes reported in our area since 1880 occurred in a 61-day window: April and May.

Here is your 7-day. It's been almost 10 days since the last spring rain, it returns by the weekend and continues next week.

