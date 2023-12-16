Watch CBS News
Pleasant, mild December days ahead

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - It was a fine Saturday in the wake of the big rain on Friday. 

Highs reached into the upper 50s with abundant sunshine. Sunday will be even better with highs reaching almost 10 degrees above normal.

For the last couple of days, we've been watching the long-range forecast models heading into the holiday weekend. It continues to show an impressive upper-level low moving from the Pacific over the Baja and into the Midwest as we approach Christmas. Rain chances from this system start on Thursday afternoon for us. These rain chances go all the way to the edge of Christmas Day.

On the only day of rain this month, Friday, DFW logged more precipitation than all of November. With several waves of rain expected from this upcoming system, there could be an inch or more by Sunday.

With Christmas nine days away, it is still somewhat folly to forecast for a day this far out. 

For what it is worth, the current run of long-range models load up the rain chances on Christmas Eve, then show the system clearing on Christmas Day, as of Saturday. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to update this forecast as we draw closer.

Enjoy the run of nice December weather that is immediately ahead.  A weak cold front arrives late Sunday night that will knock down the highs for a couple of days. Otherwise, above-normal highs are expected going toward Christmas.  

Jeff Ray
December 16, 2023

