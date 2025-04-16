First media network owned by professional athletes, Players TV, launches in Dallas

Players TV, the first media network owned by professional athletes, launches in Dallas

Have you ever wanted to know what legendary point guard Chris Paul thinks about the financial markets, what big man DeAndre Jordan makes for dinner, or hear new music from NBA superstar Damian Lillard?

They all make original content on Dallas-based television network, "Players TV," the first and only media network owned and operated by professional athletes and even some fans.

"I'm not crazy, but I am a big dreamer," said Deron Guidrey. "We felt like why can't the athletes have their own networks similar to the Tennis Channel, BET, MTV, etc. And let's call it Players TV."

That idea led him to co-found the one-of-a-kind lifestyle network created by pro athletes for pro athletes.

"They're real people. They're doing fishing shows, they're doing cooking shows, and we're doing all those things you see on Food Network with our athletes at Players TV," said Guidrey.

Some of the biggest names in pro sports, like Travis Kelce, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, and Dwyane Wade, are doing the things they love to do outside the game—and it's all based right here in Dallas.

"I think Dallas, you can dream big here," said Guidrey.

He has partnered with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving as the company's Chief Visionary Officer, and the company has big ideas about where it wants to go.

"The goal is to try to build a $100 million business, and we're on that track to do that by 2026, 2027," said Guidrey.

That's a pretty big dream, but it might not be as crazy as you think.

You can watch Players TV on DirectTV, Sling, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV, and more.